Analysts Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Nevro posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

NVRO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.82. 232,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,027. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.38.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nevro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Nevro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Nevro by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

