Analysts Set Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Target Price at $23.67

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.94. 786,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,552,000 after buying an additional 1,087,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,129,000 after buying an additional 347,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,695,000 after buying an additional 788,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after buying an additional 718,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,112,000 after buying an additional 517,941 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

