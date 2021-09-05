Analysts Set Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) PT at $4.00

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APRE. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

APRE opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

