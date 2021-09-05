Analysts Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) PT at $108.00

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE:ATO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.50. The stock had a trading volume of 598,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,987. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $227,000. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 45,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

