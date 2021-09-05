Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) PT at C$30.30

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.89.

Several research firms recently commented on ERO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of TSE ERO traded up C$0.36 on Tuesday, hitting C$24.93. The company had a trading volume of 210,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,383. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$17.24 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.91.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

