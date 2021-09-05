Analysts Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Target Price at $246.38

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.38.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.
In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,025.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,023 shares of company stock valued at $13,116,612 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
ResMed stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.80. 245,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. ResMed has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $296.43.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.
ResMed Company Profile
ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.
