Analysts Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Target Price at $246.38

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,025.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,023 shares of company stock valued at $13,116,612 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.80. 245,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. ResMed has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $296.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.