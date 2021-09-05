Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) PT at $74.28

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $64.28. 1,779,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,474. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $3,118,218.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,510,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,295 shares of company stock worth $8,706,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 124.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 49,385 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 18,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,369,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

