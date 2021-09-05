Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Shares of PLAN opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55. Anaplan has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,175 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

