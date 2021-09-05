Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLAN. lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.17.

NYSE PLAN opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.55.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,175 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,947 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 92.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 23,211.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,211 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,199,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

