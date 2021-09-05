Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $87.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,681,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,175 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,947. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

