Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,580 ($46.77).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 225 shares of company stock valued at $641,986.

LON:AAL traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,091 ($40.38). 1,369,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,559. The firm has a market cap of £42.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,689.43 ($22.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,075.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,201.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $2.51 dividend. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 45.02%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

