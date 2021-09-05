ankrETH Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last Week (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, ankrETH has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. ankrETH has a total market cap of $107.22 million and approximately $5,524.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ankrETH coin can currently be bought for $3,655.78 or 0.07059061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ankrETH

AETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

