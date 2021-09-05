ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 674.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

ANSS opened at $368.38 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,901 shares of company stock valued at $23,612,619. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

