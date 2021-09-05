Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Analysts expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report $180,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix reported sales of $250,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $1.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.36 million, with estimates ranging from $3.17 million to $29.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,405.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and sold 20,510 shares valued at $1,076,682. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Anterix by 34.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Anterix by 46.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Anterix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the first quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $59.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $64.96.

Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

