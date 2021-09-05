AntiMatter 24 Hour Volume Reaches $137,600.00 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $11.51 million and $137,600.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00064264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00015740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00122779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.12 or 0.00806358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00047256 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,295,577 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

