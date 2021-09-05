AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $268.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $291.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.98 and a 200-day moving average of $245.74. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. AON has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $292.16.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AON will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

