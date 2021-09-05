Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Sells $3,723,479.07 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,723,479.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,579,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14.

On Monday, August 30th, Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $3,392,336.64.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $7,131,248.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $5,476,385.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $4,113,515.15.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $7,945,791.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $3,282,845.54.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $8,870,843.61.

On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50.

On Monday, August 9th, Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $4,055,116.45.

Shares of APO opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

