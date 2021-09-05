Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 618.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $52,766,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,847 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,740,000 after purchasing an additional 992,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 972.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 957,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 868,056 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,583,372 shares of company stock valued at $152,182,246. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

