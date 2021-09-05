Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.55 Million

Brokerages expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to post $53.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.59 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $76.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $221.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.58 million to $233.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $264.05 million, with estimates ranging from $247.26 million to $279.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. 330,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,131. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $209.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 49,295 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.