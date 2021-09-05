Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,881 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 96.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,770.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,798,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26,872.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 385,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 427.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 140,889 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,238.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 145,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 132,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 54,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 961,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,913. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $62.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.49.

