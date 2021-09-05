Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,718. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.94 and a 200-day moving average of $103.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

