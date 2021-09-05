Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 216.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,232,477. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $733.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,271,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $685.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $668.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

