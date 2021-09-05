Arizona State Retirement System Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Terex were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after buying an additional 381,802 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Terex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,240,000 after purchasing an additional 112,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Terex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,965,000 after purchasing an additional 84,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.