Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,043 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 56.6% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 154,127 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 32.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $233,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $70.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 127.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MIME shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

