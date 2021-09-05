Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,593 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 9,715.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,064 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,777 shares of company stock worth $931,778 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,784.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

