Arizona State Retirement System Sells 529 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,619,000 after buying an additional 14,897 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,177,893. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.03.

Shares of H stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $92.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

