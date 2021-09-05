Arizona State Retirement System Takes $858,000 Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.40. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

