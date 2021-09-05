ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $108,000. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 69,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $125.07. 3,917,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,944,652. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.45. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

