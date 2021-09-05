ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 6.3% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

ARKK stock opened at $125.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.45. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

