Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) & Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Armada Hoffler Properties and Video River Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75 Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus price target of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 3.48%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 8.73% 5.11% 1.58% Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Video River Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $383.63 million 2.91 $29.15 million $1.10 12.41 Video River Networks $1.63 million 7.64 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Risk and Volatility

Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Video River Networks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services. The General Contracting and Real Estate Services segment provides various real estate services, such as general contractor services, construction management, asset management, and development services to third-party property owners. The company was founded by Daniel A. Hoffler in 1979 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.