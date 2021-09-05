Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.80 by Warburg Research

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €7.80 ($9.18) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

AT1 has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.25 ($8.53).

ETR AT1 opened at €6.32 ($7.43) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.52. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

