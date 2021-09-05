Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

ARTNA stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $369.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $42.70.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.81%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.