ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to post $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. ASGN posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million.

ASGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASGN traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.04. 150,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,036. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.20.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

