ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ASGN by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ASGN by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in ASGN by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

ASGN stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. ASGN Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $114.45. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

