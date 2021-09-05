ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $329.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASMIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $329.68 price objective on ASM International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of ASM International stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.89. 278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.10 and its 200-day moving average is $318.64. ASM International has a 52 week low of $134.88 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.