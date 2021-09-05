ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives $329.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $329.68.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $329.68 target price on ASM International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $398.89. 278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 1 year low of $134.88 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

