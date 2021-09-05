AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after buying an additional 4,124,723 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,947,000 after buying an additional 441,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after buying an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,044,000 after buying an additional 1,693,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.83 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $182.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

