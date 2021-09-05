Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.56. 601,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,626. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,780 shares of company stock worth $365,633 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,047,000 after buying an additional 770,922 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after buying an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after buying an additional 806,190 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,872,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after buying an additional 351,334 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

