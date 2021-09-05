ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$46.89 Average PT from Brokerages

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACO.X shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$42.26 on Thursday. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$35.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.53.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.00 per share, with a total value of C$215,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,280,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,130,058,748.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

