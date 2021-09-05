Atomic Wallet Coin Price Reaches $1.38 on Top Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $35,780.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002734 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002563 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00066213 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.05 or 0.00157002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00214583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

