ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Cormark

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$51.50 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$46.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.88. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$16.28 and a 52 week high of C$47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total transaction of C$221,261.00. Also, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$221,100.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,025 shares of company stock valued at $780,803.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

