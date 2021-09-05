AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Raised by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 643,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,387,000 after purchasing an additional 524,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $27.56. 27,047,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,128,074. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

