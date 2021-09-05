Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of research firms have commented on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $297,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,601 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,164,000. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,381. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

