Aurora Reaches Market Cap of $18.41 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Aurora has a market cap of $18.41 million and approximately $454,390.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aurora has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aurora

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

