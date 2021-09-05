Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATDRY. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

