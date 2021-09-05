AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of AutoNation worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 124.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in AutoNation by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $60,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $106.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $125.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.