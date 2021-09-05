AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $225.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.82.

NYSE:AVB opened at $232.85 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.43.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $426,249.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 39,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

