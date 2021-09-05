AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $225.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.82.
NYSE:AVB opened at $232.85 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.43.
In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $426,249.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 39,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.