Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Sells $32,450.00 in Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AVID has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

