B. Riley Boosts Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target to $11.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on METC. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.81.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $432.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.