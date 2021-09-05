Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Pool by 16.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 7.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 350,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool stock opened at $496.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $475.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.47. Pool Co. has a one year low of $285.92 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.